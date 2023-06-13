Dog attacks 5-year-old; brawl takes communal colour in Geeta Colony

June 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

A five-year-old boy was allegedly bitten by a neighbour’s pet dog and left with an elbow fracture in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony area, the police said on Monday.

According to the boy’s family, Muhib Khan was playing in his house on June 10 when a Labrador, owned by neighbour Yash Pal, entered the house and bit him. The dog also grabbed the boy by his left arm and twisted it.

The incident, however, has led to communal tension in the neighbourhood with the boy’s aunt, Nazma Khan, accusing the dog owner’s relatives of making threats and hurling communal slurs.

A senior police officer said that the boy was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital by his family.

Muhib’s father, Jaheeruddin Khan, said that he had to shift his son to a private hospital later due to “delayed response” at the government hospital.

“He underwent a surgery as his elbow was fractured. He was crying a lot due to pain,” said Mr. Khan, adding that Muhib has been discharged from hospital.

The senior officer said that Mr. Pal, who works as an auto driver, was arrested and later released on bail. A case under IPC Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against him and some of his relatives.

‘Threatened, abused’

According to the boy’s aunt, Mr. Yash Pal’s family did not say anything. “Some of his relatives who are our next-door neighbours got offended when we complained about the attack,” she said, adding that they [Mr. Pal’s relatives] were the ones walking the dog at the time of the incident. “They did not even come to help and were laughing when the dog attacked my nephew,” she said.

Ms. Khan said, “We are the only Muslim family in the neighbourhood. While the men of the family were at the hospital, Yash Pal’s relatives came and threatened us saying they won’t let us live here now.”

Mr. Khan said that he was not thinking of going to the police initially but had to do so due to the alleged threats. “We are even considering moving out of the area,” he said.

Netrapal Singh, Mr. Khan’s next-door neighbour, denied the allegations. “The women were abusing us after the incident. We only asked them to talk calmly. They are now making things up as the media started coming here,” he said.

Mr. Yash Pal said his family was now caught in the fight between the neighbours. “We even assured him [Mr. Khan] of financial assistance for treatment. But the two immediate neighbours have some old issues,” he said.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that the police have assured the Khan family of security.

