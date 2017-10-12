Does CISCE fall under RTI, asks HC

Is the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts Class X and XII exams like the CBSE, a public authority as per the Right to Information (RTI) Act? This question was raised before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The issue assumes significance as like the secondary school certificate exams conducted for Classes X and XII by the CBSE, those by CISCE too are a basis for admission to educational institutions. Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while listing the issue for consideration on November 17, said it was an “anomalous situation” where CBSE was a public authority under the purview of the RTI Act, while the CISCE, which performed the same functions, did not fall under this law.Central government standing counsel Jasmeet Singh, appearing for the HRD Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office, said the CISCE was only a society and not a public authority and therefore, it would not come under the RTI.