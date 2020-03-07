Delhi

DoE to schools: take steps to stop spread of COVID-19

Schools told to display list of do’s and don’ts on notice boards, other prominent places

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed schools to take a host of preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 that included suspension of morning assembly, putting on display a list of do’s and don’ts on the notice boards and other prominent places and appointing nodal officers at the school level for implementing the government’s decision.

The DoE has also advised schools to withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders.

The government on Thursday ordered the closure of all primary schools here till March 31 as students of nursery and primary classes, they said, were too young to understate the risks associated with COVID-19. Students of secondary school, however, who have to continue attending school, have been advised to follow a list of measures.

“Preventive measures are important to stop the spread of this disease and schools must sensitise the students and staff about preventive interventions, such as frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette like covering mouth while sneezing and coughing,” the DoE said.

Class teachers have been asked to keep a close watch on children for symptoms like fever and difficulty in breathing and to immediately inform the parents in case they spot any in order to get the child tested.

