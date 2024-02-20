DoE to schools: inspect bags to curb untoward incidents

February 20, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DOE) has asked all schools in the national capital to constitute a committee for random inspection of bags in classrooms, to ensure that no student brings any object that may be used to harm fellow students.

Issuing a circular, the DoE said some incidents of students indulging in fights both in and outside the premises during school hours have come to its notice. “In order to make schools a safe and secure place for all concerned, it is imperative for all schools to implement a streamlined framework for ensuring good safety practices for students, parents and staff,” the circular said.

It added that all heads of schools must issue directions to guards deputed at entry gates to regularly check satchels for any unwanted/inappropriate article, so as to avoid untoward incidents. “Heads of schools should also ensure CCTVs are installed in the school and are functional all the time,” the circular read.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT