DOE to implement two-phase plan to bridge learning gap in students

Mission Buniyaad and Happiness classes to help students recover the learning loss

To bridge the learning gap in students due to school closures during the pandemic and rebuild their foundational competencies, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has come up with a two-phase action plan starting on April 1 — when the new academic session begins.

In the first phase — till April 10 — a baseline assessment will be conducted for students from Classes 3 to 9 and a parent-teacher meeting will be organised to apprise the parents about ‘Mission Buniyaad’ that will focus on reading, writing and numeracy skills, the DOE said.

In phase two — till June 15 — two hours of the daily routine will be assigned for 30 minutes of ‘Happiness Class’, 45 minutes of Hindi reading and writing and another 45 minutes for basic mathematics. An assessment will be conducted every working Saturday to track students’ progress and ‘catch up sessions’ will help students revise the academic concepts of previous classes through worksheets.

Himanshu Gupta, Director-Education, in a meeting with the heads of Delhi government schools, directed them to focus on the emotional well-being and foundational skills of students of Classes 3-9 in the first quarter of the 2022-23 session. He added that the class-wise syllabus would be reduced so that students can not only rebuild their foundational competencies but also acquire conceptual clarity before taking up subject-wise topics.

“Teachers will be specially trained to address the learning-related issues of children in the new session and implement the two-phase plan in schools. A weekly review will be conducted by the Director-Education to assess the implementation of the plan,” Mr. Gupta said.

Principal Advisor to Director-Education Shailendra Sharma said rather than imposing the syllabus, students will be taught at an understanding level where they are currently at.

This year, the DoE has decided to include especially the Class 9 students in the Happiness Class and Mission Buniyaad classes as all their previous classes in the past two years were conducted online and they might need assistance to recover from the learning loss, the Delhi government said.