DoE launches plan to reduce academic loss to students

To reduce academic loss incurred due to schools remaining shut till July 31 in the wake of the pandemic, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched an alternative “remote” teaching-learning plan for students from Classes KG to XII of all government and aided schools of Delhi.

Announcing the initiative, on Thursday Education Minister Manish Sisodia said a plan of action has been worked out for the students through a combination of strategies using digital devices and support from parents and management committees of schools to make online learning more effective.

He added that the “learning with human feel” was the new mantra of the teaching-learning approach as digital technology would be used only to complement the efforts of teachers in reaching out to every child and assist them in learning. He added that steps have been taken to ensure that the digital divide does not come in the way of children’s access to learning opportunities.

“The core of our approach is outreach and connection between teachers and their students. Our teachers will reach out to their students through WhatsApp or regular phone call. Give them light assignments and take regular feedback. In the process, they will also find out the well being of children,” Mr. Sisodia said. The DoE said that Classes KG to 12 have been divided into three cohorts to follow three distinct strategies to support the learning of students.

“Step-by-step process has been laid down by which students of Class KG to Class X who are in cohorts 1 and 2, will get specially developed worksheets through their class teachers on WhatsApp that they will complete and send back,” the DoE said.

It added that those parents who do not have access to WhatsApp groups will be contacted over the phone by the class teachers concerned and invited to the school to collect the worksheets for the entire week. Only parents will be invited following the physical distancing protocol. For students of Class XII, the DoE said, live online classes will start from next week in 12 subjects and the respective subject teachers in the school will follow up with their students over phone or WhatsApp and clear doubts, if any.