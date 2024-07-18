DoE: enrol Delhi govt. school students who failed Class 9 twice in open-learning schools

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all government schools to ensure that Class 9 students who have failed twice are counselled and requested to register with the DoE’s National School of Open Schooling (NIOS) school project.

A total of 17,308 Delhi government school students failed their Class 9 examination for the second time in the 2023-24 session. Of them, only 6,200 registered with the NIOS project.

The DoE, in its notice on Tuesday, stated that enrolling students who have failed Class 9 twice in its NIOS project “is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the dropout rate among students”.

However, some parents said that instead of giving necessary attention to the weak students, the DoE is pushing them “out of the mainstream education system”.

The DoE started its NIOS project a few years ago in collaboration with NIOS in Noida, an autonomous open-learning school under the Union Ministry of Education. While it follows the same syllabus, the DoE project has dedicated centres in Delhi government schools where regular teachers take classes.

The notice states that “the students who have failed twice are at the risk of discontinuing their education”. It adds that the initiative aims to allow such students to continue their education at their own pace and in the subjects of their choice so that they can return to their parent schools after passing Class 10.

‘Other motives’

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, said the notice “is an attempt to help the Delhi government schools maintain a high pass percentage in Class 10”.

“Only 6,200 students have registered for NIOS. Where are the remaining 11,000 students?” she said.

‘Fell sick’

One student, Anam, from north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur, who failed Class 9 for the second time this year, said she was facing trouble at home, following which she fell sick and was admitted to a hospital.

Ashok Agarwal, a lawyer who has written to her school about Anam’s case, said, “She should get readmitted to the school. A similar Delhi government circular, which stated that students who fail twice will be taken out of the school, was stayed by the Delhi High Court in 2019.”

According to the DoE circular, 903 schools had students who had failed Class 9 twice and three government schools had over 100 such students.