DoE chalks out three-stage plan to restart teaching, learning

New Delhi

26 June 2021 22:57 IST

‘Schools to stay closed but engagement with students will resume now: Sisodia

The Directorate of Education on Saturday announced its strategy to conduct teaching and learning activities in government and government-aided schools for nursery to Class 12 during the 2021-22 academic session till the time schools reopen.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated that schools will remain closed till the pandemic situation eases but that engagement between teachers and students will resume immediately using online and semi-online approach.

“With the onset of the pandemic, learning loss has been massive. This year, we not only need to reduce learning loss but provide deep emotional support to our children. They need to be mentally prepared for any teaching-learning activities,” he said, adding: “This year, we will have close alignment between teaching-learning strategies and assessment so that dependency on one-time exam for year-end result is reduced.”

Staggered approach

According to the DoE, the action plan for the 2021-22 session includes a staggered approach for students to ease into the teaching-learning process and is divided into three stages.

The first stage will unfold during the week starting June 28 with teachers and heads of schools contacting students and parents, updating contact details, making WhatsApp groups and preparing a list of students with smartphones, normal phones or with no phones.

In the second stage, starting from July 5 till the end of the month, teachers will enquire about students’ well-being, understand their situation and need for support, and introduce light activities such as reading, writing and numeracy for students up to Class 8 through worksheets.

Meanwhile, in Classes 9-12, the focus will be on understanding current learning level of the child and worksheets, apart from supporting emotional well-being.

Stage three will begin from August onwards. It will focus on class-specific activities to bridge learning loss.

While nursery to Class 8 students will receive generic and subject-specific worksheets, students of Classes 9-12 will have online classes from subject teachers.

The focus of online classes for Classes 9-12 will be to guide students on how to learn. Students who have difficulty in accessing digital devices will be provided short notes capturing the points of online classes.

Parents who do not have smartphones can collect the worksheets on a weekly basis from the school.

In terms of assessing students, there will be regular monthly assessment based on project, activities and assignments.