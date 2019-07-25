DoE calls for police patrol outside schools

To ensure safety, the Directorate of Education has directed all heads of schools to ensure that Delhi police personnel conduct random checking near the institutions during the time of closing or change of shift.

In a circular, the DoE said. “The task force on women safety in Delhi has been holding meetings to ensure that the actionable measures for women safety are taken. In one of the meetings, it had been decided that Delhi Police should intensify random checking around the schools.” The DoE said that it has asked the schools to ensure that these checks take place and told them to send a report about it.