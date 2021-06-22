DoE announces results of Class 9 and 11 students

NEW DELHI

Results sent to them via WhatsApp, SMS

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday announced the Class 9 and 11 results of students in Delhi government schools. It was the first time that the results were uploaded on the DoE’s web portal as well as sent to students via WhatsApp and SMS so that they do not have to visit schools to collect them.

The DoE said that 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class 9 in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. Final results of students were evaluated based on mid-term and internal assessments. The passing percentage in Class 9 is 80.3%. Last year, the passing percentage of students was 65%, which increased to 85% based on project-based assessments, the DoE said.

Similarly, out of 1.70 students in Class 11, 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 96.9% students were promoted to Class 12. In 2019-20, 99.25% students passed the compartment exams, the DoE said.

It added that all those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for reassessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments.