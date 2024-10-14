Doctor’s ‘sexual abuse’: AAP women leaders protest outside L-G House

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women leaders protested outside Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s residence on Sunday, demanding justice for a woman doctor allegedly sexually abused by the Medical Superintendent of a government hospital.

AAP alleged that the L-G “refused” to meet the delegation led by Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla even after they waited outside Raj Niwas for hours.

Ms. Birla said when they went to Raj Niwas, they were told by some police officials that they can’t meet him.

“Instead of listening to us and giving us an assurance, they sent police officials to us. If elected representatives are not being heard, one can imagine the plight of an ordinary woman,” Ms. Birla said.

Earlier, AAP had alleged that the doctor was transferred when she complained against the alleged incident and accused Mr. Saxena of inaction, saying the complaint was lodged in October last year.

Though Raj Niwas did not issue any statement, an official reiterated that the woman doctor was given the posting of “her choice” and the file recommending the transfer of the accused was sent last November to the CM-led National Capital Civil Service Authority, which has not taken any decision on it till now.

