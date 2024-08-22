Doctors’ protest enters Day 10; AIIMS Director announces security audit

Resident doctors from three major government hospitals in the city — AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge Medical College — staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the tenth day of the ongoing stir by the resident doctors’ associations, called in response to the incident in Kolkata, the medicos offered outpatient department (OPD) services free of cost to the public.

The doctors have been demanding a Central law for the safety of medical professionals working at hospitals across the country. Around 500 doctors participated in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr. V. Srinivas appealed to the doctors to resume duties in the interest of patient care. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said, “The entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of safety of all healthcare professionals. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended.”

He added that the administration has decided to undertake “a collaborative internal security audit with regard to the safety and security of the healthcare professionals, staff, patients, and visitors”.

The AIIMS Director also announced a 15-member committee to facilitate the audit. The panel will visit AIIMS’s outreach campuses in the National Capital Region during the day as well as at night to survey the existing security measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the immediate concerns of the healthcare professionals at the Delhi campus, another four-member committee, comprising the Dean (Academics), Dean (Research), Medical Superintendent, and the Chief Security Officer, has been constituted.

AI cameras

The AIIMS administration has also decided to install Al-enabled CCTV cameras at key entry and exit points of the Mother and Child block on a pilot basis, said an official.

“Such cameras shall be able to recognise all visitors with facial recognition technology and help security staff to identify persons entering and exiting frequently, thereby helping them in access control of unauthorised personnel,” the official added.

90% drop in surgeries

Meanwhile, a status report shared by the hospital on Wednesday evening showed that the OPD services saw a 65% drop over a normal working day while the number of surgeries reduced by 90%. However, intensive care units and emergency services functioned as usual.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.