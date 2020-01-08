Doctors protest CAA, lend support to students

Doctors and medical students carried out a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday. The protest was held to show solidarity to the ongoing movement against violence in universities across the country.

Several protesters expressed concerns over obstruction of medical professionals from carrying out their duty and tending to people who were wounded during the violence at JNU on January 5.

Terming the attack on doctors in JNU a “war crime”, Dr. Mohammed Shadab Khan (23) said: “Medical professionals are not targeted even during actual wars, but here ambulances are being vandalised.”

Carrying a placard that read “Our PM is very sick”, Adib Khan (21) from Jamia Hamdard University (JHU) said: “Our Constitution says ‘We the people of India’ instead of naming Hindu, Islam or any other religion... that is what we have to protect. How can Muslim minorities be excluded from the CAA?”

Kashifa Majeed, an MBBS student at JHU, said: “So far people had been thinking that this was just a Hindu-Muslim issue, but after the attack on JNU it has become a question of humanity. Goons are trying to oppress students on every possible front and we have to stand against it.”