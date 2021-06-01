Doctors observe black day against Ramdev’s remarks

New Delhi

01 June 2021 23:08 IST

Doctors of different hospitals across the country observed Tuesday as “black day” against comments made by Baba Ramdev, said Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA). The doctors protested by wearing a black band at hospitals.

FORDA said the resident doctors protested against the “illogical, unscientific, demeaning and derogatory statements” made by Ramdev against modern medicine, its practitioners and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Resident Doctors’ Association from across the country peacefully registered their protest without affecting patient care services. The doctors posted in COVID and essential non-COVID workstations performed their duties wearing black coloured bands. Also, they have changed their WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media profile pictures to black colour,” FORDA said in a statement.

The organisation said they will take the fight ahead if Ramdev does not apologise or authorities fail to take any punitive action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.