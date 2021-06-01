Delhi

Doctors observe black day against Ramdev’s remarks

Doctors of different hospitals across the country observed Tuesday as “black day” against comments made by Baba Ramdev, said Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA). The doctors protested by wearing a black band at hospitals.

FORDA said the resident doctors protested against the “illogical, unscientific, demeaning and derogatory statements” made by Ramdev against modern medicine, its practitioners and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Resident Doctors’ Association from across the country peacefully registered their protest without affecting patient care services. The doctors posted in COVID and essential non-COVID workstations performed their duties wearing black coloured bands. Also, they have changed their WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media profile pictures to black colour,” FORDA said in a statement.

The organisation said they will take the fight ahead if Ramdev does not apologise or authorities fail to take any punitive action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 11:08:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/doctors-observe-black-day-against-ramdevs-remarks/article34702844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY