Doctors need an audience with the CM to address oxygen crisis, says Delhi hospital Medical Director

26 April 2021 12:56 IST

Dr. D.K. Baluja, Medical Director of Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi where 20 patients died on Friday due to a shortage of oxygen, says uncertainty in supply of oxygen continues to be an hour-to-hour struggle that is coming in the way of treating patients. Excerpts from an interview.

What is the current situation at the hospital with regards to oxygen supply?

Our last supply was on Sunday at 8 p.m. and we got a great help from the Delhi government with a pop-up supply or else we would have collapsed again. What somebody needs to highlight is, of course, the shortage but what is killing me is the uncertainty of my supply. If the government tells me that this is that amount you will get every four hours or six hours, I can plan much better. If you promise me my quota and then do not deliver the amount promised, I cannot plan ahead for the treatment of my patients. This needs thorough and accurate planning of how to use resources during a shortage.

The Delhi government yesterday announced a portal that will be updated every two hours on the need that hospitals have and the amount of oxygen available with manufactures and suppliers. Do you think this will help?

That they have already done on April 22 and have issued a notification via the special secretary of Family Health and Welfare fixing my quota of oxygen. But my promised quota never came. When the tragedy happened in my hospital, my quota never came. It was delayed by 7.5 hours. In a hospital, this is a long time when we are battling to save lives every minute. When it finally arrived, we were able to save many patients, but the critically ill patients did not make it as the pressure of oxygen was low. Even while refilling, it takes time for the pressure to build up. We are promised a supply every 24 hours but when it does not arrive what can we do?

Where does the buck stop in such a situation? What do you suggest is the way forward?

I would suggest that the government immediately call an audience with the CMOs of the top hospitals in the city, preferably with the Chief Minister. Share with us the problem as we are the people at the receiving end and hear our views on how to combat the situation. We are professional people and have enough experience to find a solution. However, they make us coordinate with some secretary or the other on an hourly basis trying to arrange our supply. The Chief Minister needs to take us onboard to ensure that this crisis is not repeated everyday instead of making us go through various secretaries to reach him.

Do you feel that red-tapism is coming in the way of handling the crisis?

My appeal to the Chief Minister is to have a videoconference with us and try to listen to the problems at ground zero. Only when they understand the problems on the ground that they will be able to develop a system during this crisis. We have the best infrastructure at our hospital but if something like oxygen, that is not in our control, does not arrive, we will not be able to save lives.

Have you had the chance to speak to the families of the patients who died due to the shortage of oxygen?

I have not had the chance to speak to the families of all the 20 patients, but I have spoken to about four-five families as the crisis was still going. I had only 40% of my requirement and I was still fighting the situation to save the lives of the other patients admitted in the hospital.