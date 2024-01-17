GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Doctors made scapegoats, flaws in system caused patient’s death’

January 17, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Holding doctors guilty for the death of a patient denied treatment at four city government hospitals is akin to “finding the ideal scapegoat”, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

It said the Lieutenant-Governor, Chief Minister, Health Minister, or Health Secretary should take collective responsibility for the death as the “fault lies with the system”.

Pramod, 47, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman , died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police vehicle on January 3.

He was allegedly denied admission by four hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, citing unavailability of beds or equipment.

The Health Department ordered the termination of services of two senior doctors and recommended the suspension of two others for negligence.

The DMA said, “the patient was first taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital (which has no facilities for neurosurgery), then to GTB Hospital (where the CT scan machine is not in a working condition) and then to Lok Nayak Hospital (where no bed was available).” At last, he was taken to RML Hospital, where he died, the association said.

