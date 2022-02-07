Delhi

Doctors end strike at civic body hospital

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday announced that doctors at the civic body-run Swami Dayanand Hospital have called off their strike over non-payment of salaries since November and pending arrears.

The civic body, in a press statement, said OPD services at the hospital will resume on Monday while emergency services resumed on Saturday after remaining shut since February 1. “We have convinced the doctors that their demands will be met,” an EDMC official said.

Previously, EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that the doctors will not be paid for the days that they were on strike. However, the civic body later confirmed that “no disciplinary action” will be taken against the doctors.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 1:26:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/doctors-end-strike-at-civic-body-hospital/article38389743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY