Doctors continue to stay away from work

New Delhi

30 December 2021 00:31 IST

They demand withdrawal of FIR registered against them

Over 6,000 resident doctors of multiple city hospitals continued to boycott work, except for COVID-19 duty, for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said. Hospital services have been hit due to this.

“The FIR on false allegations against the doctors who were protesting peacefully should be immediately withdrawn. We urge the government and the Delhi police to do the needful. We are very disheartened by the way we were thrashed on the road by the police and despite this behaviour, we have now been accused of injuring police personnel. We did not hurt any police personnel and were protesting peacefully,” said Kulsaurabh Kaushik of FORDA.

TPR above 1%

In another development, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that currently none of the patients, suffering with COVID-19 Omicron variant, in the city needs oxygen and that majority of them have only minor symptoms.

With 923 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the test positive rate crossed the 1% mark and climbed to 1.29%.

“At least 238 Omicron cases have been reported in Delhi and 57 of these patients have recovered and returned home. In Delhi, there are four genome sequencing labs that are fully operational. Omicron variants are less severe and less lethal than Delta variants. People who come to Delhi from other countries are found to be the mostly infected with this variant,” Mr. Jain said.

“The cases have increased due to international flights. Even during the earlier wave, the cases rose with flights coming in,” the Minister said.

Mr. Jain also said preparations for the vaccination of children and booster doses for the elderly in the first week of January have been completed and up to three lakh people can be vaccinated on a daily basis.

‘Govt. is prepared’

He said that the government has made arrangements for enough beds and oxygen and they are ready to fight COVID-19 on all fronts.

“The Delhi government is prepared to take all necessary steps. All public health crisis experts are in contact with the government and are cooperating in all aspects of the situation,” the Minister said.

He urged the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.