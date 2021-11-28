Doctors at Hindu Rao to resume duties

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday announced that resident doctors at the civic body-run Hindu Rao hospital have “called off their strike”and will “resume work” on Sunday. Resident doctors at the hospital went on an indefinite strike starting November 22 over non-payment of salaries and dearness allowance (DA).

“After detailed discussion on all the issues with the doctors and assurances from the corporation, the doctors have called off their strike. The corporation [North MCD] is aware of all the issues related to doctors and efforts are being made to resolve them at the earliest,” said Mr. Singh.

Tanuraj Tyagi, president of the hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association, was unavailable for a comment.