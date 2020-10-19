Doctors association urges govt. to take over NDMC hospitals

New Delhi

19 October 2020 10:29 IST

Doctors and other staff of the BJP-ruled NDMC’s healthcare facilities have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries for the ‘past four months’.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) on Monday wrote to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan asking the government to take over the healthcare facilities run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Doctors and other staff of the BJP-ruled NDMC’s healthcare facilities have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries for the “past four months”.

The FORDA has proposed either an alternative channel for paying salaries of resident doctors or the Central or State government taking over the healthcare facilities under the NDMC.

Advertising

Advertising