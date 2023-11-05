Doctors advise to stay indoors, Delhiites race to buy air purifiers

November 05, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

With Delhi’s air quality having gone into free fall, doctors have advised the public, including children, pregnant women, and people with respiratory ailments, to stay indoors.

The toxic air has also set the city residents on a race to purchase air purifiers, with several retailers terming the machines as their “hottest-selling item”.

Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru, a consultant at Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, with a specialisation in respiratory/pulmonology and sleep medicine, said the yearly phenomenon of bad air during winter affects not just those with underlying lung and cardiac issues but also those without any existing comorbidities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The air quality right now is hazardous, so everyone could experience serious health effects. Staying indoors, remaining hydrated, and avoiding unnecessary travel and strenuous activity are advised,” Dr. Kotaru said.

Even as doctors ask people to stay indoors, retailers across the city are witnessing a spike in the sale of air purifiers.

Gaurav Bansal, a salesperson at an electronics store in Khanna Market, said discounts are being offered on all electronics items ahead of Deepavali except air purifiers.

“Air purifiers are currently our hottest-selling item. We may not have a particular brand or model in stock, but right now, people are willing to forego their brand preferences for whatever is available,” he said. For those looking to purchase the machines online, the major platforms have a waiting period of two to three days.

Vidushi Rishi, a make-up artist who is six months pregnant, has installed a purifier in her car, as she cannot cancel appointments in the run-up to the wedding season.

She has asked her clients to place purifiers in the make-up room.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT