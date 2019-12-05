Doctor, woman found dead in car in Rohini

A 58-year-old doctor, owner of a multi-speciality hospital in Rohini Sector 15, is suspected to have killed a woman he was allegedly in a relationship with before killing himself in Rohini Sector 13 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said they are investigating the reason behind the deaths. “It is not clear yet, but either a conflict over management and finances of the hospital or a demand for marriage by the woman appears to be the cause behind the suspected murder,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra.

They police said they received a PCR call around 7.30 a.m. about two bodies seen in a car with ignition on and locked doors. “The police reached the spot and broke open the car window. The man was found dead with a gunshot injury on his right temple and the woman’s body had two gunshot injuries on her chest and neck,” said a senior police officer. A licensed revolver of the doctor was found lying inside the car which parked near his apartment in Rohini Sector 13. The woman was identified as resident of Rohini Sector 18 who worked as administration in-charge at the hospital owned by the doctor. The police said they were informed that the doctor’s car was parked at the same spot since midnight.

During inquiry it was revealed that the doctor had left his house around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. “CCTV footage of the lift shows him exiting the building around that time. He told his wife that he was going to attend a wedding,” the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the doctor and the woman went out on Tuesday evening. On their return, they had an argument after which the doctor allegedly shot her dead and then killed himself, said the officer. “It doesn’t seem like a case of sudden provocation because the doctor was in possession of his revolver. It could be a planned murder. A forensic science laboratory team has inspected the spot and the report will bring more clarity,” the officer said.

The incident, the police suspect, took place in the early hours of Wednesday. A security guard of the apartment complex said around 7.30 a.m., a neighbour saw the bodies in the doctor’s car and alerted the police.

Sources said the doctor lived with his wife who had lost her eyesight years ago because of blood pressure condition and diabetes. His daughter, a dentist, is married in east Delhi and his son lives with his wife in Dehradun where he owns a hospital himself. The woman, sources said, lived with her husband in Rohini Sector 18 and has a son who lives with his wife in Dubai.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)