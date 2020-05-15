Doctor stranded in Seoul longing to return home

New Delhi

15 May 2020

His wife practises in Delhi hospital

A 41-year-old doctor’s dream of pursuing a sought-after fellowship at a university in South Korea came true at the end of a three-and-a-half-year-long wait in November last year, but for the last month-and-a-half, the Dwarka resident is stranded in Seoul due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As he runs out of resources fast, Gopal Kumar, a cancer surgeon who says he is among 210 Indians in that country which is said to have kept COVID-19 more or less at bay, is consumed by apprehensions — the well-being of his spouse and the rest of the family.

His wife, also a doctor, he says, is very likely to contract the infection herself. He has ailing parents, who are in their 80s, and a six-year-old son — all at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“I was here for a course in Robotic Head and Neck Surgery which was self-sponsored. I had to stay back as during the lockdown the course was near completion,” Dr. Kumar, who is on sabbatical from a prominent private hospital in Gurugram, told The Hindu over the phone from Seoul.

“I got this opportunity after waiting for 3.5 years and I am probably the first one from the country to do it. But it turned out to be a wrong decision. My course is over, but not my wait,” he said. Dr. Kumar was pursuing his course from Severance Hospital of the Yonsei University Cancer Centre.

He is, however, not of the opinion that his wife, a senior doctor with the Delhi government, should stay at home. He, instead, wishes to return so she can work harder.

“She was supposed to come here towards the end of my course but the pandemic had broken out by then. She is working round the clock and, as part of her duties, visits not only the hospital where she is posted but also containment zones. I am afraid anything can happen,” he said.

“She will contract the infection sooner or later, given the circumstances. I don’t have any emergency like other Indians who are being taken home. I don’t know who will take care of my parents and my son in case my wife falls sick,” he said.