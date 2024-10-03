ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor shot dead inside nursing home in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

Published - October 03, 2024 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner

PTI

A police official and others during an investigation at Nima Hospital where a doctor was allegedly shot dead, in New Delhi, Thursday, October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.

Lenient law lets juveniles commit crimes, says Supreme Court

According to a police officer, Mr. Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head.

An inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, aged about 16, who had come to the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1 am for dressing, the officer said.

Explained | Guns and gun control laws in India

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, it was revealed, the officer said.

After dressing, the two boys went inside Mr. Akhtar's cabin.

Some time later, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot. Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing, unprovoked as it was and involved recce, the officer said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the facility’s reception, dressing room, and gallery.

murder / Delhi

