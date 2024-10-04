ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor shot dead in Delhi hospital; one juvenile held

Published - October 04, 2024 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

Doctors hold placards during a protest in Delhi. | Photo Credit: file photo

A 55-year-old doctor, a practitioner of Unani medicine, was shot dead by two juveniles in a hospital in south Delhi on Thursday, said the police. One of the accused has been apprehended while a search is under way for the other accused, they added.

“Two boys visited Nima Hospital in Kalkaji around 1.15 a.m. on Thursday. One of them had injured his toe and wanted Dr. Javed Akhtar to have a look at it,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said. He added that the two proceeded to the doctor’s cabin. A few minutes later, nursing staff members heard a gunshot. They rushed to the spot and found Dr. Javed in a pool of blood.

“Initial probe suggests that the two had visited the hospital a day earlier to do a recce,” the DCP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US