Doctor shot dead in Delhi hospital; one juvenile held

A 55-year-old doctor, a practitioner of Unani medicine, was shot dead by two juveniles in a hospital in south Delhi on Thursday, said the police. One of the accused has been apprehended while a search is under way for the other accused, they added.

“Two boys visited Nima Hospital in Kalkaji around 1.15 a.m. on Thursday. One of them had injured his toe and wanted Dr. Javed Akhtar to have a look at it,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said. He added that the two proceeded to the doctor’s cabin. A few minutes later, nursing staff members heard a gunshot. They rushed to the spot and found Dr. Javed in a pool of blood.

“Initial probe suggests that the two had visited the hospital a day earlier to do a recce,” the DCP added.