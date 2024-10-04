GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor shot dead in Delhi hospital; one juvenile held

Published - October 04, 2024 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta
Doctors hold placards during a protest in Delhi.

Doctors hold placards during a protest in Delhi. | Photo Credit: file photo

A 55-year-old doctor, a practitioner of Unani medicine, was shot dead by two juveniles in a hospital in south Delhi on Thursday, said the police. One of the accused has been apprehended while a search is under way for the other accused, they added.

“Two boys visited Nima Hospital in Kalkaji around 1.15 a.m. on Thursday. One of them had injured his toe and wanted Dr. Javed Akhtar to have a look at it,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said. He added that the two proceeded to the doctor’s cabin. A few minutes later, nursing staff members heard a gunshot. They rushed to the spot and found Dr. Javed in a pool of blood.

“Initial probe suggests that the two had visited the hospital a day earlier to do a recce,” the DCP added.

Published - October 04, 2024 01:15 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.