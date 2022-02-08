Doctor shot at, robbery attempt suspected

NEW DELHI

08 February 2022 23:26 IST

A doctor working at Rao Tula Ram Hospital was shot at right outside the hospital on Monday night, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and teams are looking for absconding accused.

The victim, identified as Dr. Hemant, had just finished his tea at a stall outside the hospital and stepped foot in his car, when two persons entered the car, pointed a gun at him and asked him to leave the car, the police said.

In retaliation, the doctor decided to enter the hospital and drive towards the emergency ward when the accused shot at him, police officials said, adding that the doctor managed to leave the car and went straight to emergency while the accused tried to exit the hospital in the doctor’s car. The security guards, however, shut the gates of the hospital after which the accused fled on foot leaving the car behind.

The police officers said that Dr. Hemant was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, adding that a case under relevant sections had been registered and was being probed from all angles. Teams are looking for absconding accused, police officials further added.