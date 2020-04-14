Doctor killed in accident

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a doctor was killed after a car allegedly crashed his bicycle in Saket here, the police said on Tuesday.

Dr. J.P. Yadav, posted at a civic body dispensary in Mehrauli was returning from work at that time on Monday, they said. The victim’s car had developed a snag and he was unable to get it repaired due to the ongoing lockdown and hence decided to go to work on a bicycle. “The accused driver managed to flee the spot,” an officer said. The doctor died during treatment. A case has been registered and probe is under way.