Delhi

Doctor killed in accident

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a doctor was killed after a car allegedly crashed his bicycle in Saket here, the police said on Tuesday.

Dr. J.P. Yadav, posted at a civic body dispensary in Mehrauli was returning from work at that time on Monday, they said. The victim’s car had developed a snag and he was unable to get it repaired due to the ongoing lockdown and hence decided to go to work on a bicycle. “The accused driver managed to flee the spot,” an officer said. The doctor died during treatment. A case has been registered and probe is under way.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 11:11:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/doctor-killed-in-accident/article31342274.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY