Doctor held for molesting minor at clinic

A 52-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl while treating her at his clinic in south east Delhi’s Kalkaji, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Bislwal said that the accused has been identified as Dr. Hind Paul Bhatia, who runs a clinic called Dental Solutions in Kalkaji.

The police said that on Sunday, the victim’s father came to know that his daughter had been molested by the doctor on two occasions — November 26 and 28.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered. Statement of the victim was recorded before the Magistrate and the accused was arrested on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.