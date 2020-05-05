Doctor harassed by his Dwarka housing society

A 36-year-old doctor who was on COVID-19 duty in March has alleged that he was harassed by his housing society in Dwarka for “being around COVID-19 patients”. He further said that the members stopped his domestic help from entering the premises.

Mani Shankar Madhav and his wife, who is also a doctor, live in Dwarka North.

Dr. Madhav, who is also the Chief Medical Officer at Pandit Madan Malviya Hospital, said that he was on COVID-19 duty in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital from March 16 to March 31 and was quarantined thereafter. While working as the CMO in the private hospital, he said that three of his colleagues were tested positive, but he was tested negative.

“For over a month, I am being ill-treated because I have stayed around COVID-19 patients. They do not enter the lift that I am in. Around 20 days ago, I was asked not to touch the main gate of the apartment. People changed their direction wherever I went,” he added.

In his complaint to the police, he wrote: “They are treating me like I am a ‘COVID-19 carrier’ and anyone working or coming in contact with me can get infected. They blamed me for using the lift and advised me to kept my domestic help in my flat.”

Dr. Madhav said that the housing society’s secretary is not allowing his domestic help to enter the premises. “We need our domestic help to cook meals as both my wife and I work, but the secretary refused. I even showed him the government order that allows domestic helps to resume work but he did not let me,” the doctor added.

After his interaction with the secretary, the doctor approached the police “but they did not register an FIR or receive the complaint”. “I went to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) where they directed me to meet another officer who said that had all this happened to me on duty, they would have registered the FIR but cannot do so in this situation because it is in my residence,” the doctor said.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said: “A complaint by Dr. Madhav has been received and it has been forwarded to the concerned authority. When a complaint for action is generated from the concerned authority, we will take legal action.”

Dr. Madhav said that he plans to leave the society after the lockdown ends due to the ill-treatment.