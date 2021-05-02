Doctor found dead at home

A 35-year-old doctor working at Max Hospital, Saket, was found dead at his residence in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Saturday, adding that a note has been recovered.

A senior officer said that a call was received from a woman who stated that her friend’s husband was not opening the door of his room. When the police reached the spot, the man was found dead. He was identified as a doctor from Max Hospital in Saket and was living in Malviya Nagar with his wife who is two months pregnant. A note was also found in which he wished well to his family and friends and hasn’t blamed anyone for his step.

The police said that his body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and was later handed over to his family.

Inquest proceedings are being conducted, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)