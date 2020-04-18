Doctor found dead at his residence in Neb Sarai

A 52-year-old doctor was found dead at his residence in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on Saturday. A note has been recovered in which he has blamed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal and another person.

A senior police officer said a call was received at 6.17 a.m. regarding the death. A tenant spotted the body on the roof around 5.30 a.m. and informed the family members. “A crime team has inspected the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem,” he added.

In the note, the man named the AAP legislator and a few others and blamed them for creating problems for him in his business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board that he began in 2007.

His family members have alleged that the people named in the note also threatened the doctor.

Based on a complaint by the son of the deceased, the police have registered a case on charges of extortion, compelling for suicide and threat for life at Neb Sarai police station.

“I would like to state that I am innocent. I have not met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months. In 2017, Zee News and IBN7 had done a sting against tanker mafia, which featured his name following which all their vehicles were blacklisted. I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation. There have been attempts to trap me in the past and similar attempts are being made now. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of probe,” Mr. Jarwal said in a written statement.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.