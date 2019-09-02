Doctor falls to death from eighth floor of hostel

A 44-year-old doctor fell to his death from the eighth floor of a hostel located on the GTB Hospital campus on Saturday night.

The doctor was from Assam and had been staying on the campus, the police said, adding that the man’s wife works in the hospital. The man was practising at a private hospital in Noida.

A senior police official said the victim was admitted to the casuality department on Saturday with serious injuries after allegedly falling from a great height.

At the time, the doctors declared him unfit for statement. During the probe, the police found out that he had jumped from the balcony of the hostel’s eighth floor.

Later, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The family has been informed and the body is being kept in the mortury pending postmortem.

A probe under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated, said the police.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.