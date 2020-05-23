Delhi

Doctor at NDMC HQ tests positive for virus

The dispensary has been sealed

A doctor working at a dispensary on the ground floor of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The doctor is the third NDMC employee to be infected.

The dispensary has been sealed and the doctor is under home quarantine, NDMC spokesperson said.

“The senior allopathic doctor have been showing symptoms since the last two-three days and he tested positive on Friday. The rest of the NDMC office is functioning,” the spokesperson added.

The dispensary had four doctors and about 15 healthcare workers. It catered to NDMC employees as well as the public.

“Contact tracing is being done using computer records of the patients who met the doctor. The entire ground floor will be sanitised,” the spokesperson said, adding: “Around 200 people came to consult just two allopathic doctors every day. The doctor could have been infected at the dispensary, but we are looking into it.”

The rest of the healthcare workers are asymptomatic and they are under observation, said officials.

