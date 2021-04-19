Doctor at GTB attacked by patient’s kin

A doctor on emergency duty at COVID ward i n GTB Hospital was allegedly attacked by a patient’s kin after they had an argument over entry into the ward, the police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the woman doctor was allegedly slapped by the wife of a COVID-19 patient, who has been admitted at the GTB Hospital, on Saturday. The accused also tested positive but had not been admitted to the hospital.

In the complaint, the doctor alleged that the accused was requested to not be with her husband in the COVID ward as only admitted patients were allowed. But she opposed this, and an argument took place during which she allegedly assaulted the doctor.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections of IPC and Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institution Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act, 2008.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R. Sathiyasundaram said, “We have registered an FIR. The matter is under investigation during which the allegations will be looked into.”