Doctor arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Adarsh Nagar

March 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The police said the incident took place at a clinic on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl at his clinic in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a senior officer, the incident took place on Sunday and the girl’s mother filed a police complaint on Monday.

The woman had taken her daughter, who was having a stomach ache, for check-up at a clinic in her locality, the complaint read.

The woman left the clinic for a while as she had forgotten her purse. When she returned, she found the doctor putting his hand inside her daughter’s dress and touching her inappropriately, the officer said.

DCP (North West) Jitender Kumar Meena said, “Based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.”

The accused doctor has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, he added.

