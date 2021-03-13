Doctor arrested for sending proxy to medical council exam

Accused, who completed MBBS from Tajikistan, had failed in previous attempts

A 35-year-old doctor has been arrested for allegedly paying another person and making him sit at a medical exam so that he could get registered with the Indian Medical Council (IMC), police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the complainant, identified as Dr. Vinay, came to police station along with the accused identified as Manohar Singh and narrated the story.

Police said that National Board of Examinations is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to standardise medical education in India. The NBE conducts a Foreign Medical Examination (FMGE) for Indian and overseas citizens to get registered with Indian Medical Examination.

The accused, Dr. Manohar, completed his MBBS from Tajik State Medical University in Tajikistan and has been trying to clear the exam for the last six years but failed, police revealed.

Caught on camera

Police said that the last FMGE was conducted on December 4 last year and an admit card was issued in the name of Dr. Manohar. The test was conducted at Mathura Road but the result was frozen because the picture captured on the exam day did not match the picture on the application form. He was subsequently called for verification. But Dr. Manohar didn’t come. On March 10, he visited the NBE for verification and his photo didn’t match with the person whose picture was taken on the exam day. Therefore, he was taken to Sarita Vihar Police Station.

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he was residing in Gautam Pur and met a doctor who offered him to sit at the exam in his place in return of ₹4 lakh.