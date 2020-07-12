Doctor arrested for issuing fake certificates to prisoners

NEW DELHI

12 July 2020 01:43 IST

HC had on June 29 ordered Crime Branch to probe the matter

The Delhi police have arrested a doctor and his accomplice for allegedly issuing fake medical certificates to family members of prisoners to get favourable bail order, they said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said that the accused have been identified as Gajendra Kumar Nayyar (61), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and his accomplice Mukesh Sangwan (38), a resident of Pankha Road. While the doctor ran two nursing homes and issued fake medical documents, Sangwan brought him clients, the police said.

On June 29, the High Court had ordered Crime Branch to probe the matter after South-East district police found the doctor indulging in malpractices.

During the probe, Crime Branch officers found that the doctor, registered with the Delhi Medical Council, is placed under suspension till November this year. The accused were then arrested on July 7, the police said.

MBBS degree

During interrogation, it was found that Dr. Nayyar completed his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in 1979 after which he went abroad and worked there. He also holds an FRCR (fellowship of the Royal College of Radiologists) degree from the U.K. In 2006, he returned to India and worked in various hospitals, the police said.

According to the police, accused doctor met Sangwan’s wife Sunita in 2015 and prepared fake medical documents for her for Sangwan’s bail in a rape case.

“He prepared fake medical certificates/documents and charged ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. Presently, he was running two hospitals K.S. Nursing Home in Greater Noida and N.S. Hospital at Dwarka Mod, Uttam Nagar, and using them for the purpose of issuing fake certificates,” the officer said.