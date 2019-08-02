Delhi

Doctor alleges extortion by 2 advocates

A doctor at a private hospital in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar has alleged that the two advocates of a city court extracted money from him on the pretext of a legal notice, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, also an owner of the private hospital, was sent a legal notice pertaining to the hospital land by two advocates in a bid to extort money from him, they said.

The advocates claimed that they could settle the legal dispute within a meeting, the police said.

Accordingly, a meeting was arranged at Connaught Place where the doctor paid them ₹1 lakh.

Later, when the accused forced him to pay more money, the victim lodged a complaint at Preet Vihar police station, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated, he said.

During investigation, a woman who helped the advocates in the extortion, was held and questioned, the officer also said.

The two advocates involved in the alleged extortion are absconding, the police said, adding that efforts are to nab the culprits are on.

