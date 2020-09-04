Doctor, aide arrested for giving forged COVID-19 test reports

Police act on complaint from lab

A 34-year-old doctor and his associate have been arrested for allegedly preparing forged COVID-19 test reports, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused had been identified as Dr. Kush Bihari Parashar and his associate Amit Singh. They had forged at least 75 reports.

Police said they received a complaint on August 30 from a noted testing lab in Hauz Khas regarding forgery of a COVID-19 report with their centre’s name on it. Based on the complaint, a case on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud was registered.

Police said a person who ran a business of providing nursing staff to people asked Dr. Parashar for COVID-19 tests of his two nurses before they were hired. The doctor sent the reports to the person on WhatsApp in PDF format who further sent the reports to his client who wanted to hire the nurse.

The client spotted a mistake in the name and contacted the testing lab straight for her query on the name and asked them to send a new report with corrected name. The lab stated that they had no record of testing the nurse.

During investigation, it was found that the doctor would recommend people for COVID-19 testing after which he would collect the sample himself or his associate Amit would. The duo wouldn’t send the samples for testing and make forged test reports of centres which the patients desired, police said. “As the reports were prepared in PDF format on computer and same were sent to patients on WhatsApp, it was difficult to differentiate between the forged and the genuine report,” Mr. Thakur said.

The doctor, police said, was charging ₹2,400 a test.