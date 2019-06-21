‘Do your best to curb vector-borne diseases’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday requested the BJP-run municipal bodies to “do their best” to fight vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the action plan for the prevention of vector-borne diseases ahead of monsoon.

“Our response should be very quick. I request all the municipal corporations to do their best and have a very good monitoring team to keep a regular check on the on-ground team and feedback for any further steps to be taken,” Mr. Jain said.

The Chief Minister said that there were 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015 and about 2,700 cases in 2018 and the government will try to keep a check on the number this year.

“Next four months are very important for the health and well being of the people of Delhi, we have to better the situation from the last year and get the number of the cases further down. We all are together in this fight and we all must put in our best for Delhi. I am sure that we will further reduce the number of cases this year,” he said.

Mr Kejriwal said that the vector borne diseases have witnessed a sharp decline in Delhi during last four years as a result of joint efforts of the Delhi government and the residents. He stressed on the importance of prevention and awareness to control the spread of vector borne diseases during the rainy season and immediately after it.

“The monitoring of the work of prevention and awareness of the vector borne diseases is very important. Awareness material on the measures to be taken for prevention, dos and don’ts must reach everyone so that every resident is aware of the preventive steps,” Mr. Jain said.