Do not use saliva to affix court fee stamp: Tis Hazari Courts

To minimise the spread of COVID-19 in local courts here, the Tis Hazari Courts in Delhi on Monday issued a circular asking lawyer, munshis, litigants, naib courts, and police officials to not use saliva while affixing court fee stamp.

“Officials directed to not use saliva while doing the pagination of files etc.,” the circular issued by District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia read. The circular also suggested that court staff advised the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file.

The functioning of the Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts in the capital has been suspended since March 23, while restricting the hearing to urgent matters only in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the High Court extended the suspension of the functioning of the subordinate courts till May 23.