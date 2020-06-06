‘Do not sully JNU’s image by flouting norms’

NEW DELHI

06 June 2020 02:32 IST

JNU on Friday appealed faculty members not to “sully the image” of the university by carrying out protests by violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Teachers and some students of the university participated in a protest against the arrest of anti-CAA activists during the lockdown. The protesters were asked to adhere to social distancing norms while they protest in their locality. They were then asked to upload images of their protest on the social media to create an impact.

Registrar Pramod Kumar, in an appeal, said: “It has come to the notice of the administration that a few faculty members of JNU held a protest against the CAA, on the campus on Wednesday. While right to protest is well-recognised and respected, violating COVID-19 guidelines sets a wrong example, particularly when it is staged by intellectuals of a prestigious university like JNU.”

Advertising

Advertising