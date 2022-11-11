Delhi High Court issues slew of directions for quick disposal of cases at consumer forums

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 19:33 IST

The High Court directed that the cause list, containing the details of cases to be heard on each date, must be published in advance so that the lawyers and litigants remain informed. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With over 9,100 cases currently pending at various District Consumer Disputes Redressal forums in the Capital, the Delhi High Court has issued a slew of directions for their fast disposal, including daily hearings of these cases.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh observed that besides this large pendency of matters, with some cases dating back to 2003, there was irregularity in holding of hearings at the Consumer Fora. The Judge noted that the Consumer Fora adjourn matters in the cause list itself, give en-bloc (as a whole) dates, do not sit post 12 p.m. on most days and do not hold physical hearings.

Considering the large pendency of cases and lack of a uniform method of prioritisation to ensure expeditious disposal of such matters, the High Court, in its order passed on November 1, ordered the registrars of the concerned District Fora to start listing cases in a chronological order starting from the oldest cases.

The High Court also directed that the cause list, containing the details of cases to be heard on each date, must be published in advance so that the lawyers and litigants remain informed. “Monthly reports shall be submitted by the concerned Registrars, District Fora to the worthy Registrar General of the status of disposal of the final matters,” the High Court said.

