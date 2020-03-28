Do not leave city, migrant workers told

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday visited the Anand Vihar depot and urged the daily wagers and migrant workers to remain in the city, while assuring them that arrangements for basic necessities had been made by the State government.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of migrant workers and labourers were seen embarking on a journey of walking back to their villages, in the absence of public transport. Mr. Gautam, who is the Minister of Social Welfare, said, “The Delhi government has ensured that each one of you has an adequate supply of food. We have arranged for food and other necessities in our night shelters as well as various government schools. There is no need to worry. My appeal to the people walking back to their villages is to return to their homes in Delhi.”

Health concern

Requesting everyone to stay indoors, Mr. Gautam added, “The purpose of the lockdown is to stop transmission of this virus. We are extremely concerned about the health of the citizens and it is my appeal to everyone to not put their lives on risk.”

“Several of these migrants are daily wage labourers and amid the lockdown, their livelihood has been adversely affected. The Kejriwal government has ensured that nobody will sleep hungry in Delhi and for that arrangements have been made,” Mr. Gautam said.