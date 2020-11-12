Do not encourage use of firecrackers, Rai tells BJP

New Delhi

12 November 2020 00:18 IST

‘Gaadi Off’ drive extended till Nov. 30

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government has decided to extend the ‘Red light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.

He also urged the BJP to not encourage people to burst firecrackers.

‘Mute spectator’

“Firecrackers have been banned but BJP leaders do not seem to support this decision. Statements by BJP leaders are encouraging youngsters to burst firecrackers. The Centre has been a mute spectator for the past two months and has not taken any action [to curb air pollution]. I want to appeal to the BJP with folded hands to not encourage youngsters of Delhi to burst crackers,” Mr. Rai said during a press conference.

The campaign was to continue till November 15 but has now been extended. It will be called ‘Phase 2’ of the campaign, he said.

Around 2,500 marshals will be deputed at 100 junctions across the Capital.

“The Delhi government has sprayed bio-decomposer solution developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, on 2,000 acres of land across Delhi. This solution has converted stubble into manure to prevent burning of stubble,” Mr. Rai said, adding that a 15-member panel will prepare a report on the impact of bio-decomposer and it will be submitted to the Chief Minister on Thursday.