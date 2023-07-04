Do not destroy natural grass at Siri Fort Sports Complex: HC tells DDA

July 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to not destroy the natural grass at Siri Fort Sports Complex (SFSC) by converting it into artificial turf.

Justice Nazmi Wajri said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which manages the Sports Centre, will “need to protect the green areas especially in a city where the ever burgeoning population and the concomitant increase in number of vehicles and dwelling units adds to the environmental pressure and pollution”.

The order came on a public interest litigation by Sudhir Gupta, a permanent member of the SFSC and a resident of the Asiad Village, which has about 800 residential units. DDA had floated a tender for converting football and hockey grounds into synthetic surface/artificial turf at SFSC, which currently has manicured natural grass.

Environmental hazard

Mr. Gupta had objected to the laying of the artificial turf, saying that it degrades the environment, besides being harmful to players and people in its vicinity. Moreover, to cool the heat generated from the artificial turf, especially on hot days, large quantities of water will be used to keep the artificial turf soft and moist and playable, which will waste water. The sports centre would be deprived of natural earth and its benefits as well, he argued.

Taking note of his plea, the court said the proposed introduction of artificial turf by the DDA on the fields of the sporting complex was not only contrary to the judicial orders but also “impermissible and illegal”.

“Such conversion of laying of artificial turf will have to be abandoned by the DDA. The direction of the Supreme Court and of the National Green Tribunal to DDA (to not cut the large number of trees in and around the SFSC) and to ‘ensure that the entire complex is duly maintained’ is of much significance and was for the purpose of protecting the greenery in the entire area,” the High Court said on June 30.

“In a city like Delhi, the ecology of small pockets of green areas serving as lungs for the city especially amidst densely populated residential, commercial and industrial localities is crucial and fragile,”the court added.

Praises petitioner

It also lauded Mr. Gupta for being a “vigilant and spirited citizen”, who has stepped forward to protect the environment and ecology of his neighbourhood as well as the SFSC, of which he is a member.

“The lone voice of a senior citizen over 75 years of age, who may simply enjoy the walks in and around the SFSC and who may not necessarily be playing any field sports, is sufficient to alarm one and all against the prospective damage to the environment and breach of judicial orders,” the High Court reminded.