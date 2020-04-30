Do not charge rent from vendors: Cong. to govt.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi not to charge license fee/rent from small shopkeepers, kiosk and vendors in the NDMC and MCD areas and demanded that a monthly relief of ₹6,000 be extended to them.

Delhi Congress president Ch. Anil Kumar, in his letter, wrote that vendors are being asked to pay the monthly license fees by the NDMC though they have been out of work since the lockdown.

“When the whole of Delhi is under lockdown, the NDMC should not charge monthly license fees from the kiosk vendors, small shopkeepers and vendors, who are out of business now. Right now, they are struggling to get their daily meals and it is illogical and insensitive on the part of the NDMC to demand rent,” said Mr. Kumar.

He added that the Delhi government is paying a monthly sum of ₹6,000 to registered autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers who are out of work and has requested the government to extend the relief to vendors as well.

The Congress, in a statement, also alleged that medical staff in hospitals are working in difficult conditions as they are not being provided essential protective gear and equipment. Mr. Kumar quipped that the Chief Minister has been making tall talks on television but the ground reality in Delhi government hospitals has been pathetic as the medical staff is working without proper facilities.

The government needed to immediately shore up the health sector, and provide proper facilities to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff, they urged in the statement. “If the medical staff is not taken into confidence, the long-term consequences will be terrible,” said Mr. Kumar.