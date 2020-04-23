Do not charge for power for three months: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday reiterated its demand that the Delhi government should provide relief to the people of the city by not charging them for electricity for three months.

“Due to the ongoing lockdown, people have been forced to sit at home and many are falling short of money to even buy essential goods. Shops, showrooms, businesses, factories and other establishments are shut, but people have been getting power bills to the tune of thousands of rupees on account of fixed charges,” said Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar.

He added that the traders and businessmen have suffered double blows due to the lockdown, as on one hand, their businesses have come to a grinding halt, and on the other, they have to pay the wages of their employees. “Over and above, they have been given hefty power bills in the name of fixed charges, and therefore business people are in great distress,” Mr. Kumar said.

He also announced that a ‘Congress Ki Rasoi’ would be launched on April 23 at the DPCC office to provide healthy and nutritious meals to the needy.

Mr. Kumar alleged that the Delhi government has failed to provide healthy, nutritious and hygienic food to the poor and needy.